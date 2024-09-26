Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:BETRW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.