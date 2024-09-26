Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:BETRW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Featured Stories

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

