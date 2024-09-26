Concordium (CCD) One Day Volume Hits $258,169.02

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Concordium has a total market cap of $34.43 million and $258,169.02 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,497,863,659 coins and its circulating supply is 9,941,207,981 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

