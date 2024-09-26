Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera accounts for about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
Biofrontera Trading Down 1.6 %
BFRI stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biofrontera
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
