Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Grows By 670.5%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 670.5% from the August 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

BioNexus Gene Lab ( NASDAQ:BGLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

