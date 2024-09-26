Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

BNZI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $828.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

In other Banzai International news, major shareholder Alco Investment Co bought 282,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

