Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expands By 582.1%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 582.1% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Price Performance

BMRA opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.09. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.44% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

