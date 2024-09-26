Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 98.8%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of BHAT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
