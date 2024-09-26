Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 98.8%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

