Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $123.88 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Venus token can now be bought for $7.56 or 0.00011731 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $123.88 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,394,714 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

