Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of BNRG opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.67. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

