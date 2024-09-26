Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of BNRG opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.67. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
About Brenmiller Energy
