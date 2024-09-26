BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Innovators ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51.

About BNY Mellon Innovators ETF

The BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (BKIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in US stocks perceived to be driven by innovation. The fund selects companies by employing a growth-oriented approach that combines thematic insights and fundamental research.

