Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0688 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $494.77 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,221,400,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,193,393,293 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

