Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) vs. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Head to Head Analysis

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$30.86 million N/A N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics $150,000.00 25.30 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.1% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Genprex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,754.70%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,025.98%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Genprex.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -318.57% -224.95% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -398.45% -142.16%

Risk and Volatility

Genprex has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Genprex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

