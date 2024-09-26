Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 140,470,270 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,341,647.233208. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41029663 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3360 active market(s) with $15,333,589.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

