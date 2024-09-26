sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 2% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $759,372.60 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 19,081,042 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

