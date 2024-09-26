ARAW (ARAW) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. ARAW has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $5,643.52 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00263249 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99800776 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,580.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

