Wedbush Weighs in on First Horizon Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $15.25 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.