Wrapped AVAX Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $28.25 or 0.00043855 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $159.94 million and $31.23 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00263249 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,661,936 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,761,386.4064405. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.50817283 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $27,826,053.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars.

