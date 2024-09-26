Cheelee Price Tops $12.95 (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $250.51 million and $6.72 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $12.95 or 0.00020103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

