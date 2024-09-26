Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NEO opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,512,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,062,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.