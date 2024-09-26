Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,153,000 after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

