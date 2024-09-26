McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.72 and a 200-day moving average of $556.74. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $613.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

