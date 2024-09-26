McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.72 and a 200-day moving average of $556.74. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $613.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
