BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 541.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $6,400,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.