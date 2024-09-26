Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 105.2% in September

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Blackboxstocks Trading Up 1.9 %
BLBX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
