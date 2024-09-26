Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.