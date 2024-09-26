Raymond James Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

