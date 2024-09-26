Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

