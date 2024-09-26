Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Beneficient
