Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 6.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47. 1,508,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,067,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.