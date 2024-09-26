EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Down 3.5%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $25.26. 350,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,777,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in EchoStar by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $398,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.