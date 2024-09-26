Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.47 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5286285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.55.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

