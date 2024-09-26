Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 10.9%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 45,981,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 20,431,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The company has a market cap of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.69.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

