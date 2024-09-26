Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 216,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 757,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

