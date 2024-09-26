Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 2.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 188,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,100,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.