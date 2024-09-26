Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Down 4.3%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 4,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ICG
Intchains Group Price Performance
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 12.96%.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
