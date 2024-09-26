Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.