ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.39. 601,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,458,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,468,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 831.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 105,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

