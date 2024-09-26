Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. 108,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARHS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Arhaus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

