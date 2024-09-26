New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.