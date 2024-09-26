Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 84,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,598,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Specifically, Director Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $80,812.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

