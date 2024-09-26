CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
CTS has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
CTS Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CTS stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTS
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.