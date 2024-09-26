Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.58 and last traded at $155.13. Approximately 7,727,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 59,464,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 238.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.