Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 927,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 812,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

