Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 9.1%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 107,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 80,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

