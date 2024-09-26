Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.