IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE IEX opened at $209.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

