Blair William & Co. IL Has $753,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Matterport worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 520,490 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $465,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,482 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

