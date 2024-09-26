Blair William & Co. IL Sells 382 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. Vontier’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

