Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.