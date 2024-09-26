Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $87.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $88.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.