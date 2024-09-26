Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,972 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First US Bancshares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First US Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

