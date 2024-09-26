Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,979,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

